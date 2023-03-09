Teachers in Andhra Pradesh told to master use of tabs and BYJU’s content

March 09, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

In the new academic year beginning in June, students will step into digital classrooms equipped with Interactive Flat Panels, replacing the conventional blackboard.

Teachers have been given tabs and asked to master the technical know-how to operate them. Officials at the helm of the Education Department have been insisting the need for teachers to be technologically adept to be able to pass the fruits of the technology-driven pedagogy to the young learners.

The District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) located in the undivided 13 districts are the places where teachers are imparted training. Teachers working under all managements, except private unaided schools, have been asked to start using their tabs and utilise the BYJU’s content and update the utilisation status report through Internet every Friday without fail.

The DIET Principals have given training schedules to teachers who have been asked to attend in batches of 30 and a total of 120 teachers are attending classes per day.

The State-level training programme is being coordinated by V.S. Ramesh Kumar, from the IT Cell of the Commissionerate of School Education as technical coordinator and G. Kesava Reddy from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)

To ensure the smooth training of teachers, the SCERT Director has been asked to develop an academic monitoring mechanism and extend guidance and support to the field functionaries.

Commissioner, School Education Department, S. Suresh Kumar has urged teachers to make planning an integral part of their teaching. Making an observation that some of the headmasters and teachers were not doing enough to bring the best out of their students, he asked them to focus on the preparation of a fresh lesson plan every academic year. He also defined roles for teachers, headmasters, Academic Monitoring Officers, district and mandal education officers and others.

A lesson plan book, approved by the headmaster, should be maintained and the objective should be to improve the plan by incorporating open-ended questions, critical thinking and allowing students to interact and get their doubts cleared, he said.