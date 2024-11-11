Teachers important in making Andhra Pradesh a knowledge hub, says Naidu

The State government has set many targets for Andhra Pradesh, including ‘Swarna Andhra’, ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’, ‘Knowledge hub’ and teachers play a major role in achieving them, said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Participating as the chief guest in the National Education Day celebrations in Vijayawada on November 11, Monday, the Chief Minister urged teachers and also students to remember that learning should be a continuous process. “There is an opportunity to learn from everyone and everything. Learning should never stop, and those who realise this will achieve success in life,” Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said.

Pointing out that the population in South India is declining, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu urged the teachers to take on the responsibility of spreading awareness among the public about population management.

“There was a time when I popularised the slogan, ‘Break silence, talk about AIDS’, but today, I am asking you to talk to the people about population management because you have the power,” he told the teachers, jesting that perhaps he should bring about a policy that allows only those who have more than two children to contest the elections.

He also laid focus on the importance of maintaining a balance between English and Telugu languages, bringing innovation in pedagogy and also in education.

Earlier, Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh commended the teachers for their contribution to the society during the Budameru floods. He said the event, felicitating the teachers, is usually held on September 5, but due to the floods in Vijayawada, it had to be delayed.

“It is said that students used to garland Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Only a teacher receives this kind of respect in the society,” he said, adding that the government is committed to their welfare.

“We talk about Delhi model or Kerala model when it comes to education. But in next three years, A.P. will become a role model for school education in the country,” the Minister said, adding that the government would strive to get a good rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework. He also said his goal to see a university from the State part of the top-100 in the world.

Mr. Lokesh said unlike the YSRCP government, which was obsessed with having their leaders’ photos on books, he has directed to the officials concerned to ensure that there should be no photos of Chief Minister or any other Minister. The background in the event, too, did not bear any cutouts of the CM or the Education Minister, he added.

“We do not want the teachers to be burdened with activities other than teaching. The education in the State should be such that every child coming here to study to should become a job creator one day and not a job seeker,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Ministers Mr. Lokesh, Y. Satya Kumar Yadav and Kollu Ravindra, feliciated 164 teachers who were declared ‘Best Performing Teachers’ on the occasion. Each of them received a cash reward of ₹20,000, a shawl and a medal.