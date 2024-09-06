Teachers have to improve their skills constantly, says Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University former V-C

Former Vice Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Hanumanthu Lajapathirai, on Friday said that teachers were supposed to enhance their skills constantly to teach lessons confidently and clear students’ doubts.

He was the chief guest for the special workshop conducted for teachers by Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar management in Ramakrishnapuram of Palasa mandal in Srikakulam district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that teachers would command the respect of students when they can explain new developments in various subjects confidently.

Dr. Lajapathirai said that discipline, punctuality and hard work from teachers would indirectly motivate the children and make them move in right path. The college correspondent M. Rameswara Rao , principal B. Preeti Chowdary and others were present.

