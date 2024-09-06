ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers have to improve their skills constantly, says Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University former V-C

Published - September 06, 2024 07:24 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Hanumanthu Lajapathirai, on Friday said that teachers were supposed to enhance their skills constantly to teach lessons confidently and clear students’ doubts.

He was the chief guest for the special workshop conducted for teachers by Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar management in Ramakrishnapuram of Palasa mandal in Srikakulam district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that teachers would command the respect of students when they can explain new developments in various subjects confidently.

Dr. Lajapathirai said that discipline, punctuality and hard work from teachers would indirectly motivate the children and make them move in right path. The college correspondent M. Rameswara Rao , principal B. Preeti Chowdary and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US