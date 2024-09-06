GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teachers have to improve their skills constantly, says Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University former V-C

Published - September 06, 2024 07:24 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Hanumanthu Lajapathirai, on Friday said that teachers were supposed to enhance their skills constantly to teach lessons confidently and clear students’ doubts.

He was the chief guest for the special workshop conducted for teachers by Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar management in Ramakrishnapuram of Palasa mandal in Srikakulam district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that teachers would command the respect of students when they can explain new developments in various subjects confidently.

Dr. Lajapathirai said that discipline, punctuality and hard work from teachers would indirectly motivate the children and make them move in right path. The college correspondent M. Rameswara Rao , principal B. Preeti Chowdary and others were present.

Published - September 06, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.