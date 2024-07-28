Teachers have pivotal role to play in Centre’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, says VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor

The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 lays emphasis on teacher training, particularly at school-level, to take forward the Union government’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative, said Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University S.V. Kota Reddy.

Speaking at a day-long teacher’s enrichment programme, organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP University on its campus on July 28 (Sunday), Dr. Reddy said education stands as the cornerstone of a nation’s advancement and teachers play a pivotal role in this journey.

He said that the education system should be strengthened to empower young learners, foster their growth and equip them for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. “The gross enrolment ratio should increase. Currently, we are 27 percent and the aim is to reach 50 percent by 2035. It is a tall order,” he said, adding that the NEP, which offers flexibility of multiple entries and exits, paves the way for achievement of the ambitious target.

Speaking about the importance of scientific publications in the higher education sector, he said the VIT-AP University had so far published 505 patents since its inception. “We are competing with IITs and NITs,” he said.

Prof. Reddy said the university’s School of Advanced Sciences would conduct domain-specific training programme for mathematics, physics and chemistry teachers.

University Registrar M. Jagadeesh said upskilling of teachers was important for seamless transition of students from schools to colleges. “We need to reorient ourselves from time to time, learning about new technologies and revising our teaching modes, which in turn would contribute to the ecosystem we aim to create, he said.

He said the university wanted to reach out to wider section of students through the teacher training programme. “The objective of the event is to foster professional development and enhance teaching methodologies,” he said.

In the morning session, Sunil Khosla from the VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH) spoke on ‘Bridging Theory and Practice: Stata Essentials for High School Educators’, while Tannistha Dasgupta and Rasheda Parveen, also from the VISH, threw light on how to enhance learner engagement using technology.

In the afternoon session, Arunkumar Sivakumar from VIT-AP School of Business (VSB) spoke on ‘Elevating Classroom Learning: Implementing Bloom’s Taxonomy for Effective Teaching’, S.S. Shanthakumari (VSB) spoke on ‘Next Gen-Know your Student: Mentoring and Coaching Skills’ and K. Navaneethakrishnan (VSB) spoke on ‘Effective Communication and Student Engagement’ respectively.