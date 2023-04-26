Teachers go on protest in Andhra Pradesh wearing black badges, PDF MLCs extend support

April 26, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Teachers in various districts on Tuesday attended duties wearing black badges to register their protest against what they termed as ‘harassment’ by the Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash “in the name of inspections and discipline”.

Teachers engaged in evaluation of SSC answer-sheets at spot evaluation centres also sported black badges to register their strong resentment against the “trend of suspensions and humiliations” meted out to their fraternity.

Leaders of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Organisations (FAPTO) said the protest would continue on Wednesday, with teachers engaged in spot evaluation planning to stage lunch-hour demonstrations at their respective centres and others planning protests at the Taluk offices in the evening.

MLCs from the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), meanwhile, have extended their support to the cause of the protesting teachers.

In a statement, MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao said they were not against inspections by the department officials. “But during these inspections, teachers are being pulled up arbitrarily for every existing problem at the school. The officials should be rational and identify the root of the problems and then fix responsibility,” he said.

He said teachers were averse to acts such as the Principal Secretary going to the residences of students after school hours and talking about their teachers in a disrespectful way. He demanded that the suspension of four officials be immediately revoked.

Mr. Lakshmana Rao said the PDF would extend its full support to leaders of FAPTO in their “fight for a just cause”.