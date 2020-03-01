Teachers gearing up for protest on March 3

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) are gearing up for a State-wide protest on March 3 for the delay in repealing of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and replacing it with the old pension scheme.

‘Implement PRC’

They are also upset over an “inordinate delay” in the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

At a meeting here on Saturday, federation’s State president Shaik Sabji and general secretary P. Babu Reddy pointed out that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to the employees, during his padayatra before the elections, that he would scrap the CPS within one month of his assuming power and also implement the PRC, which had not happened so far.

Two committees were constituted for the purpose, one with the Ministers and the other with officials, and none of which had come out with any report. They said that instead of whiling away valuable time, the government should initiate immediate measures to fulfil the promises it had made.

On March 3, the leaders said that teachers across the State would take out rallies and participate in meetings.

They said that since 18 months had already passed, funds for PRC implementation should be allocated in the forthcoming budget. They said the government had dashed the hopes of lakhs of employees, teachers and pensioners, who had been eagerly waiting for redress of their issues.

Non-teaching work

They also objected to the allocation of non-teaching works to teachers due to which their daily work was adversely affected, and it might impact the academic result of the children.

Pointing to the fact that teachers had to spend long hours in updating the daily data and uploading photographs as part of government schemes, they demanded that the responsibility be shifted to the Welfare and Education Assistants appointed in Village Secretariats.

Teachers should also exempted from the Naadu-Nedu programme, and only the school management committees should be held responsible for it, they said.

Filling the vacant teacher posts in schools and drawing of an action plan for the proposed introduction of junior colleges in the government sector from the next academic year included their other demands.