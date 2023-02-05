ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ federation stages protest seeking implementation of old pension scheme

February 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Employees and teachers are now being attacked and arrested for questioning the delay in implementing a promise made by Jagan Mohan Reddy prior to elections, say federation leader

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the APUTF staging a ‘Sankalp Deeksha’ in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Leaders of the NTR district unit of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) on Sunday staged a day-long ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’ at the federation office demanding the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Federation’s district unit president K. Srinivasa Rao slammed the police for using force against teachers to foil their protest on February 3.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that he would restore the OPS within a week of his taking over the reins of power in the State, but the employees and teachers were now being attacked and arrested for questioning the delay in its implementation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The leaders said the UTF had decided to stage State-wide ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’ on February 3, but the police foiled it by using force against teachers to prevent them from going to Dharmasthali, the deeksha venue at Gannavaram.

To protest against the “police highhandedness,” they resorted to the day-long protest on Sunday.

UTF State president N. Venkateswarlu said there was no truth in the government’s claim that the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), the third option designed by the State government and offered to the employees, had many benefits.

He said it was unfortunate that States that had not given any assurance to its employees were implementing the OPS, while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power by wooing the employees by his promises, had gone back on his word.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US