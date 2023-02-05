HamberMenu
Teachers’ federation stages protest seeking implementation of old pension scheme

Employees and teachers are now being attacked and arrested for questioning the delay in implementing a promise made by Jagan Mohan Reddy prior to elections, say federation leader

February 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Leaders of the APUTF staging a ‘Sankalp Deeksha’ in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Leaders of the APUTF staging a ‘Sankalp Deeksha’ in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Leaders of the NTR district unit of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) on Sunday staged a day-long ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’ at the federation office demanding the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Federation’s district unit president K. Srinivasa Rao slammed the police for using force against teachers to foil their protest on February 3.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that he would restore the OPS within a week of his taking over the reins of power in the State, but the employees and teachers were now being attacked and arrested for questioning the delay in its implementation.

The leaders said the UTF had decided to stage State-wide ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’ on February 3, but the police foiled it by using force against teachers to prevent them from going to Dharmasthali, the deeksha venue at Gannavaram.

To protest against the “police highhandedness,” they resorted to the day-long protest on Sunday.

UTF State president N. Venkateswarlu said there was no truth in the government’s claim that the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), the third option designed by the State government and offered to the employees, had many benefits.

He said it was unfortunate that States that had not given any assurance to its employees were implementing the OPS, while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power by wooing the employees by his promises, had gone back on his word.

