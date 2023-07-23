ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ federation condemns Manipur violence, calls for Statewide protests on July 25

July 23, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders call for Centre’s intervention to rein in perpetrators of violence in the north-eastern State

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) have condemned the violence in Manipur and said the shocking incidents were an indelible scar on society’s collective psyche.

The executive committee of the teachers’ body met on Sunday and deliberated at length on the issues of Manipur violence, Uniform Civil Code, rehabilitation of Polavaram-displaced people and reforms in the education sector being brought in by the State government.

The leaders said while Manipur burnt due to ethnic conflicts between Kukis and Meiteis, the Chief Minister of the State N. Biren Singh, instead of initiating measures to effectively curb the arson, made hate speeches against the Kuki-Zo community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the “shameful” incident of two Kuki women being stripped and paraded in public, they said it was a blot on humanity.

The organisation president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said the Centre should intervene and rein in the perpetrators of violence in the north-eastern State.

The meeting resolved to stage Statewide protests at the offices of the Collectors on July 25 to denounce violence in Manipur, especially victimisation of women.

Member of the AP Legislative Council K.S. Lakshman Rao, UTF State assistant secretaries K. Suresh Kumar and A.S. Kusuma Kumari, treasurer B. Gopimurthy, State secretaries B. Lakshmiraja, Ch. Ravindra, D. V. Raghavulu and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US