Teachers’ federation condemns Manipur violence, calls for Statewide protests on July 25

Leaders call for Centre’s intervention to rein in perpetrators of violence in the north-eastern State

July 23, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) have condemned the violence in Manipur and said the shocking incidents were an indelible scar on society’s collective psyche.

The executive committee of the teachers’ body met on Sunday and deliberated at length on the issues of Manipur violence, Uniform Civil Code, rehabilitation of Polavaram-displaced people and reforms in the education sector being brought in by the State government.

The leaders said while Manipur burnt due to ethnic conflicts between Kukis and Meiteis, the Chief Minister of the State N. Biren Singh, instead of initiating measures to effectively curb the arson, made hate speeches against the Kuki-Zo community.

Referring to the “shameful” incident of two Kuki women being stripped and paraded in public, they said it was a blot on humanity.

The organisation president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said the Centre should intervene and rein in the perpetrators of violence in the north-eastern State.

The meeting resolved to stage Statewide protests at the offices of the Collectors on July 25 to denounce violence in Manipur, especially victimisation of women.

Member of the AP Legislative Council K.S. Lakshman Rao, UTF State assistant secretaries K. Suresh Kumar and A.S. Kusuma Kumari, treasurer B. Gopimurthy, State secretaries B. Lakshmiraja, Ch. Ravindra, D. V. Raghavulu and others were present.

