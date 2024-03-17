Teachers facing ‘paper leak’ and ‘malpractice’ charges barred from SSC examination duties

March 17, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials on Sunday said that the 74 teachers, allegedly involved in the ‘paper leak’ and ‘malpractice’ cases and facing criminal charges, were barred from the SSC Public Examination duties.

The Eluru, Krishna, Chittoor and Sri Sathya Sai district police registered cases against the teachers, who allegedly leaked the tenth-class question papers and abetted malpractice in 2022. “A departmental officer, headmasters, teachers of various government and private schools and other staff were among those arrested,” the police who recorded the statements of the accused said.

The accused allegedly conspired with the management of various corporate and private schools, took photographs of the question papers and leaked them, said the police who raided an accused’s house under Mandavalli police station limits. The police seized the photostat copies of the question papers, a printer and mobile phones of the accused.

The teachers were booked under the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997. “The teachers facing criminal charges in the paper leak and malpractice cases were kept from examination duties,” said Krishna district Assistant Commissioner (Government Examinations) M. David Raju.

Section 144

Meanwhile, the police imposed Section 144 CrPc at the examination centres and stepped up vigilance for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

