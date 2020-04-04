Teachers distribute food to the poor

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation (APUTF) on Saturday distributed food packets to workers in the unorganised sector who lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.

Following a call given by the State unit, teachers in all districts across the State followed suit. Speaking on the occasion, federation’s State general secretary P. Babu Reddy said scores of workers in the unorganised sector had lost their livelihood due to the lockdown that brought life to a standstill. He said the teachers wanted to do their bit to help the needy, and added that teachers had been told to strictly follow the health guidelines such as maintaining a distance and wearing masks.

Federation’s State secretary A. Krishnasundar Rao, Krishna district general secretary S.P. Manohar Kumar, Vijayawada city general secretary V. Kondala Rao and others participated.