Teachers deputed at wine shops recalled after plaint to Collector

The deputation of some government school teachers at wine shops to monitor queues in rural areas of Visakhapatnam district caused a flutter in the district.

The incident came to light on Monday after some teachers and their associations submitted a representation to the District Education Officer (DEO), urging him to relieve them from working at the wine shops and also from the COVID-19 duty.

Nearly 600 teachers have been rendering assistance to the police at various areas for the past one month. However, with the wine shops being opened on Monday after a long gap, several teachers were asked to monitor the crowd at wine shops in Kotlavuratla, K. Kotapadu and a few areas of Narsipatnam, said district president of the State Teachers Union, E. Pydi Raju.

“After we received information that teachers were asked to be present at wine shops, we brought it to notice of the DEO through a representation. We also conveyed that we cannot be on COVID-19 duty as our online training courses have begun. We are being trained from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.” said Mr. Pydi Raju.

District Education Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy said that after receiving the representation, he took it to the notice of the Collector immediately to sort out the issue.

“Following the instructions of the Collector, we immediately withdrew all the teachers deputed on COVID-19 duty in the district,” he said.