Teachers demand transfers, promotions

VIJAYAWADA

10 September 2020 23:14 IST

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation on Wednesday demanded that the government initiate the process of transfers and promotions for teachers.

In a statement, federation president K. Bhanumurthy and general secretary P. Panduranga Varaprasad said teacher transfers were pending for last three years. Last year, transfers were given to other government employees, but teachers were left out of the process.

Pointing out that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Education Miniser A. Suresh had assured them that transfers would be effected by July, but it had not been implemented, they said the government should complete the process by the times schools reopen.

They said teacher promotions were stopped eight months ago without specifying any reason. A teacher had the privilege of a promotion just once or twice in his entire career and hundreds of them had retired this year without enjoying this privilege. They said the government should initiate immediate steps to ensure justice to the teaching fraternity.