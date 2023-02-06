Teachers’ delegation from Andhra Pradesh meets MPs in New Delhi for restoration of Old Pension System

February 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) State president A.G.S. Ganapathi Rao on February 6 (Monday) urged all the Members of Parliament (MPs) to extend support to the demand for the revival of the Old Pension System (OPS), saying that the Contributory Pension System (CPS) would not ensure financial security of the government employees after the retirement.

The delegation of APPTA, which is affiliated to the All India Primary Teachers’ Federation (AIPTF), headed by Mr. Ganapati Rao met several MPs including Bandi Sanjay (Telangana), Rwngwra Narzary (Assam), Poonamben Maadam (Gujarat), and Munna Khan (Odisha) and others in New Delhi.

“AIPTF national president Ram Pal Singh and vice-president Kamakanth Tripathi have planned to organise rath yatras in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Punjab on September 5 marking the Teachers’ Day. All rath yatras will culminate in New Delhi. The rath yatras is aimed at garnering support for the restoration of the Old Pension System, which has been implemented again in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and other States,” said Mr. Ganapathi Rao told The Hindu over telephone.

Teachers from 24 States will meet MPs in New Delhi and request them to raise the issue of OPS in Parliament, he said, adding that that delegation from Andhra Pradesh would meet MPs on Tuesday and Wednesday.