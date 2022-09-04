Teachers’ Day celebrations likely to lose sheen in Andhra Pradesh

Alleging ill-treatment by State government, several important teachers’ union decide to boycott them

Staff Reporter SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM
September 04, 2022 18:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ Day celebrations likely to lose their sheen due to boycott by several important teachers’ organisations, including APTF and UTF. Due to Covid-19, the officials programmes were not conducted in 2020 and 2021 and the presentation of awards was mostly in the virtual mode.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (Registered No.257) State General Secretary Koppula Bhanumurthy alleged that State government had hurt lakhs of teachers with ill-treatment, filing of criminal cases and bind over charges while ignoring their hard work and dedication in gettting more admissions to government schools in the last three years.

Facial app

“Attendance with facial app is nothing but insulting us since such rule is not there for other employees. We are being harassed for demanding implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS). That is why, we decided to boycott the celebrations on September 5,” Mr. Bhanumurthy said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

APTF (Registered No. 1938) Vizianagaram district president D. Eswara Rao and general secretary Ch. Venakta Ramana said that their organisation would stay away from celebrations since the government had intentionally disrespected teachers in different forms.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

United Teachers Federation Vizianagaram District President J. Ramesh Chandra Patnaik, General Secretary J.A.V.R.K. Eswara Rao said that the UTF had decided to boycott the celebrations in the Vizianagaram district..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app