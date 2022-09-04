Teachers’ Day celebrations likely to lose sheen in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers’ Day celebrations likely to lose their sheen due to boycott by several important teachers’ organisations, including APTF and UTF. Due to Covid-19, the officials programmes were not conducted in 2020 and 2021 and the presentation of awards was mostly in the virtual mode.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (Registered No.257) State General Secretary Koppula Bhanumurthy alleged that State government had hurt lakhs of teachers with ill-treatment, filing of criminal cases and bind over charges while ignoring their hard work and dedication in gettting more admissions to government schools in the last three years.

“Attendance with facial app is nothing but insulting us since such rule is not there for other employees. We are being harassed for demanding implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS). That is why, we decided to boycott the celebrations on September 5,” Mr. Bhanumurthy said.

APTF (Registered No. 1938) Vizianagaram district president D. Eswara Rao and general secretary Ch. Venakta Ramana said that their organisation would stay away from celebrations since the government had intentionally disrespected teachers in different forms.

United Teachers Federation Vizianagaram District President J. Ramesh Chandra Patnaik, General Secretary J.A.V.R.K. Eswara Rao said that the UTF had decided to boycott the celebrations in the Vizianagaram district..