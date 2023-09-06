Teachers’ Day celebrated with gusto in Krishna, NTR districts

September 06, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The role of teachers in nation-building was highlighted by speakers at the Teachers’ Day celebrations by the NTR and Krishna district administrations on Tuesday.

As many as 98 teachers in Krishna and NTR districts were honoured with Best Teacher awards.

Speaking at the celebrations organised at Ajith Singh Nagar, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that teachers who enlighten generations of students and contribute towards nation-building should be honoured by one and all.

Mr. Rao, along with A.P. State Planning Board vice-president and MLA Malladi Vishnu, Deputy Mayor A. Shailaja and others felicitated 48 teachers who were declared as ‘Best Teachers’ at the district-level.

Krishna Collector P. Rajababu and others handed over Best Teacher certificates to 50 teachers from the district at the celebrations organised in Machilipatnam.

