Teachers can exercise web options till midnight today

VIJAYAWADA

18 December 2020 07:39 IST

EAMCET counselling dates will be announced soon: Suresh

Education Minister A. Suresh on Thursday said the time for teachers to exercise their web options and make modifications, if any, was being extended till Friday midnight.

At a press conference, Mr. Suresh said that in order to prevent closure of schools located in the remote areas due to shortage, or lack of teaching staff, a few vacant posts were blocked.

The transfer orders for these posts would be given after completion of the web options on December 19, he said.

The Minister said that web counselling being implemented for teacher transfers on an experimental basis was a major success. He said the dates for EAMCET counselling would be announced soon.

Load on server

Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, in a statement, said to address the problem of excess load on the server that was causing delay in web options, district-wise servers had been arranged.

Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu said the process of transfers was initiated by issuing a schedule and, as on December 17, a total of 26,117 teachers who were to be transferred and 50,002 teachers seeking request transfers had submitted their options in the online mode.

Following a request by the teachers, the last date for submission of web options was extended till December 18.

He said some teachers had expressed apprehensions that the options were not visible.

Explaining that once the data was entered in the online mode, modified from time to time and saved in the system would not be lost.

He said there was excess load on the server because many teachers were modifying their options frequently and it was taking time to display the opted vacancies.