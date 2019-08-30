Teachers boycott work demanding promotions

Telugu and Hindi language pandits (LPs) staged a demonstration in front of Prakasam Bhavan here on Thursday demanding promotions.
Boycotting classes, the LPs came in a big procession shouting slogans in support of their demand.
Though the previous Telugu Desam Party government had issued an order promoting them, the same had not been given effect to by the present YSR Congress Party government, complained LPs’ Joint Action Committee (LP-JAC) honorary chairman Ch. Ramesh Babu.
“The LPs will not take classes for students till their demand is conceded by the government,” he added.
