Teachers’ body slams government for delay in payment of salaries

February 07, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation have taken strong exception to the delay in payment of salaries to government employees and teachers in the State.

In a statement on Tuesday, federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said even on the seventh of the month, many of the employees had not received their salaries. They said uncertainty over payment of salaries was causing several problems to the employees. Teachers who had availed themselves of loans from banks, were unable to pay their monthly instalments in time and turning defaulters, he said.

The federation leaders said it was the government responsibility to ensure payment of salaries to the employees on the first of every month.

