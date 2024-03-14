GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teachers’ body alleges ‘paid’ transfers ahead of elections

March 14, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) have alleged ‘paid transfers’ in violation of the rule book, ahead of elections.

In a statement, the federation State president Chennupati Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy alleged ‘indiscriminate’ transfers of teachers based on recommendations and payment of money, ahead of elections. Pointing to the fact that the counselling process for teacher transfers was formulated after teacher bodies fought for it to ensure free and fair implementation of the system, they said some teachers working in rural pockets got themselves transferred to cities in view of the higher house rent allowance paid there. The federation leaders warned that this violation of the rule book would not be tolerated.

They demanded immediate steps to stop such ‘unlawful’ transfers and take up transfers based on counselling in the ensuing summer vacation. They also appealed for the option of inter-district transfers.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / teachers union

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.