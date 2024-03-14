Teachers’ body alleges ‘paid’ transfers ahead of elections

March 14, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) have alleged ‘paid transfers’ in violation of the rule book, ahead of elections.

In a statement, the federation State president Chennupati Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy alleged ‘indiscriminate’ transfers of teachers based on recommendations and payment of money, ahead of elections. Pointing to the fact that the counselling process for teacher transfers was formulated after teacher bodies fought for it to ensure free and fair implementation of the system, they said some teachers working in rural pockets got themselves transferred to cities in view of the higher house rent allowance paid there. The federation leaders warned that this violation of the rule book would not be tolerated.

They demanded immediate steps to stop such ‘unlawful’ transfers and take up transfers based on counselling in the ensuing summer vacation. They also appealed for the option of inter-district transfers.