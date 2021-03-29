Teacher’s bike library spreads reading habit in villages

He engages children of 36 villages with his collection of books on various topics

In the era of smart phones, kids have almost forgotten reading habit. For them reading means only class books. However, a private college lecturer who observed the adverse impact of the mobile phones started a mobile library to benefit the students of the villages that don’t have libraries.

The lecturer, Reddi Ramana, carries books on his bike and stays in a village for nearly three hours. He has modified the bike design to carry books visibly and attract kids easily. The students who gather at panchayat buildings and temples will be distributed books of their choice. They can read and get clarifications from him if they have any doubts.

He believes reading of story books, comic books, epics such as the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and biographies of great personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose will ensure the overall development of children and makes them good citizens in future.

Mr. Ramana, who established the Ashya Youth Association to create awareness about the importance of books and libraries, travelled nearly 920 km in the last six months by visiting 36 villages in Cheepurupalli and Garividi of Vizianagaram and Rajam, G. Sigadam, Laveru and other mandals of Srikakulam district.

“As many as 2,600 students read books during my visits. They eagerly wait for my next visit. I have bought books which are suitable to different age groups. Fortunately, parents and elders of villages are also happy with my mobile bike library. In their presence, I give gifts to kids who remember stories and continue the reading habit at least for 21 days,” says Mr. Ramana.

Financial constraints

In fact, buying books is a financial burden for Mr. Ramana in the absence of a regular income due to the closure of colleges and delay in payment of wages. Rising petrol price has added to the burden, but this has failed to dampen his spirit and he keeps visiting village after village engaging children with his inspiring and educative books.

Vizianagaram Member of Parliament Bellana Chandrasekhar has congratulated him for implementing the novel ideal successfully. He has inspired many youngsters to establish libraries in their villages.

Recently, Regati Youth Association has established ‘Maa Voori Grandhalayam’ in Regati Agraharam of Garividi mandal. “Mr. Ramana’s commitment has made us establish this library where books for competitive exams are also available. Now, students are preparing for exams and spending quality time in the library,” says K. Rambabu of the association.