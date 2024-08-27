Teachers’ association opposes Unified Pension Scheme

All India Federation of Educational Association vice-president Y. Satyam and its State honorary president A. Sadasiva Rao... on Monday strongly opposed introduction of Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) since it would not ensure any social security for staff after their retirement from service. Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (1938) organised its district level meeting in Vizianagaram.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr. Satyam said that Old Pension Scheme (OPS) which was in force till 2003 needs to be implemented again. APTF State vice-president D. Eswara Rao urged the government to strengthen primary education in the State by scrapping G.O.No. 117 immediately since it had lead to merger of primary classes with high schools. Association’s district president M. Balaram Naidu, general secretary N.V. Paidi Raju asked the government to hold a meeting with teachers associations to improve academics and resolve the pension issue immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.