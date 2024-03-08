Teachers’ association opposes revival of apprenticeship system

March 08, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) on March 8 (Friday) condemned the government decision to re-introduce apprenticeship policy in DSC selections.

In a statement, the association’s State president A.G.N. Ganapathi Rao and general secretary K. Prakash Rao said though the decision to release the DSC notification after a long wait by the aspirants of teacher jobs in government schools was a welcome step, the re-introduction of apprenticeship mode was unfortunate.

Pointing to the fact that the teachers selected through the DSC exam would have already completed the special coaching course and passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), they said why should such candidates be subjected to a two-year apprenticeship and paid half the salary given to teachers. They said the policy of apprenticeship was removed after a series of protests by the stakeholders in the past. To bring it back now was unfair, they argued. They demanded repeal of the apprenticeship mode for selected candidates and payment of full salaries from the first day of joining duties.

