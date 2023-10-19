Teachers announce indefinite strike demanding restoration of OPS

October 19, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) have launched an indefinite strike demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, at the UTF State office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

They said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had reneged on his promise of repealing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and replacing it with OPS, made to them during his padayatra before the 2019 elections.

They said in the 2024 elections, the teachers would only support those who would promise them to restore OPS.

The strike would go on until the promises made to them were fulfilled, they said, adding that the members of the federation would organise similar strikes in all districts on October 19 and 20.

Extending their support to the protesting teachers, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said, adding that his party had been demanding restoration of OPS for a long time.

