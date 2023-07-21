Teachers, Anganwadi staff can play a key role in preventing child marriages, says child rights panel chief

July 21, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao has said the poor functioning and negligence of the Education Department staff was among the reasons for the continuing child marriages in the State. “A minor’s wedding cannot happen without the knowledge of her teacher, and the Anganwadi and Asha worker in a village,” he said.

Speaking at a State-level consultation on ‘AP Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules - 2023’ under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006, jointly organised by SCPCR, and AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID), in association with an NGO, Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), here on Friday, he said teachers should alert Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) on noticing long absence or discontinuation of studies by minors to help prevent a child marriage, but that was not happening.

‘If teachers cooperate with ICDS supervisors, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), panchayat secretaries, Mandal Revenue Officers and other CMPOs, child marriages can be prevented. There were many instances where minors’ marriages were stopped due to the information given by fellow students. Then why can’t teachers do the same?” he questioned.

The Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSKs) in village and ward sachivalayams were made conveners to prevent child marriages. They should visit schools, collect data of dropouts, make proper enquiries and take measures to stop child marriages, Mr. Rao said.

Joint Director of Prosecutions L. Ajoy Prem Kumar, and Deputy Director V. Subbalakshmamma explained the powers of the CMPOs to the District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) and the MSKs, who attended the workshop. They also elaborated on the provisions the AP Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules - 2023.

CID (Women Protection Cell) SP K.G.V. Saritha said the Anganwadi and Asha workers and the CMPOs should stop marriage plans of parents at the engagement stage. The SP appreciated the efforts of CRAF State programme manager P. Francis Thambi, who has been creating awareness among villagers on Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006, and the consequences if a minor is married.

SCPCR member J. Rajendra Prasad said the Commission was organising review meetings to check minors’ marriages and planning to organise training programmes for MSKs and the CMPOs.

Mr. Francis Thambi said a group action plan had been prepared to combat child marriages in the State.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) State coordinator G. Tirupati Rao and others spoke. DCPOs, CID officials and MSKs from all over the State participated.

