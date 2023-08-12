Teacher unions in Andhra Pradesh demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme, say GPS is unacceptable

August 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) NTR district chairman Syed Kasim on August 12 (Saturday) slammed the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh for going back on its promise to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

‘Employees taken for a ride’

Addressing the 200-odd teachers who participated in a six-hour protest staged at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada as part of the State-wide protest call given by the federation, Mr. Kasim said the government employees and teachers in the State were taken for a ride by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had promised during his election campaign to repeal the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and replace it with the OPS within a week of his party coming to the power in the State.

“Now the government comes up with the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) as an alternative to the OPS, which is unacceptable to the teachers,” he said, emphasising that the teachers’ unions would take their fight for the OPS to its logical conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Reforms ruined education sector’

Mr. Kasim, who is also NTR district unit general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF), alleged that the education sector was being ruined in the name of reforms that included merger of primary schools and decision to do away with Telugu as a medium of instruction in the government schools.

He also demanded immediate repeal of G.O. No. 117 on reapportionment of teaching staff in the government schools.

APNGOs’ Association district president A. Vidya Sagar, who visited the protest camp, said a relentless fight was the only way to find solution to the existing problems. He said the association would always extend its support to the teachers’ cause.

G.O. 117 opposed

Senior APTF leader P. Panduranga Varaprasad Rao said that G.O. 117 was brought a year ago.

“Implementation of the G.O. could have been prevented had all teacher unions collectively fought for it,” he said.

The APTF leader said the government policies posed a threat to the survival of primary and high schools, and “the ultimate objective is to privatise the education sector.”

‘Teachers harassed’

FAPTO State Executive Committee member and State Teachers’ Union leader Timmanna took exception to what he called “harassment of teachers by Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash,” while United Teachers’ Federation State secretary Manohar took exception to the “oppression and suppression” of the teachers.

FAPTO State leader Imam Basha, UTF district general secretary Sundarayya and president Srinivasa Rao, and STU district general secretary Bikshamayya and president Anurag Prasad spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.