Teacher unions denounce passing of GPS Bill in Assembly, call September 27 a ‘dark day’

September 27, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of various teacher unions condemned the government’s decision to implement the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) by passing the GPS Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, and said that September 27 would be remembered as a “dark day.”

In a statement, Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) State president and general secretary N. Venkateswarlu and K. S. S. Prasad respectively said it was a “dark day” for the government employees and teachers in the State.

They said the government remained indifferent to the series of protests staged by the employees opposing the GPS and demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and took a unilateral stand on the key issue.

The leaders argued that there was no guarantee in the Guaranteed Pension Scheme, and said the government was trying to thrust the one-of-its kind new system on them by calling it an ideal substitute for the OPS.

They said teachers would continue their protests demanding repeal of the GPS Bill and restoration of the OPS.

State president and general secretary of A.P. Teachers’ Federation Ch. Manjula and K. Bhanu Murthy said September 27 would be remembered as a “dark day” by teachers in the State.

They said leaders of the teaching fraternity had made many sacrifices to achieve pension facility, given only in 1961. But after 62 years, it was scrapped by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State, they said.

They said while many other States were reverting to the Old Pension Scheme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had promised to bring it (OPS) back, had gone back on his word.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) expressed their anger over the “the government riding rough shod over the concerns of teachers who have been protesting against the GPS in the State.”

Referring to the government claim that the OPS would put a huge financial burden on the government, association president A.G. S. Ganapathi Rao and general secretary K. Prakash Rao said the effect of it would be seen only after 40 years.

They said the government was trying to shirk responsibility by implementing the GPS in which the government would not have to contribute any amount.

Taking exception to the government policies, they said despite protests by teachers and educational experts, the State went ahead and implemented the National Education Policy. Merger of schools as part of reforms taken up by the government had completely destroyed the primary school system, they alleged.

