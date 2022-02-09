Teacher unions are being influenced by vested interests, says Jagan

‘Strike affecting students’ education’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that vested interests are trying to influence the teachers and even the Left parties are bent on carrying out TDP’s agenda by supporting Chandrababu Naidu even though he is objecting to houses for the poor in Amaravati citing demographic imbalance and currently instigating employees against the government.

“No one wants State government employees to go on strike, neither the people nor the government, except those who were determined to make Chandrababu as Chief Minister. Vested interests have been instigating teachers to go on strike even during these testing times of COVID. During the last two years, all the students were being passed without any examinations and in this third year, it is sad to see teachers going on strike leaving students (to their fate), affecting their education,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy while launching the second tranche of Jagananna Chedodu scheme.

‘More jobs created’

He said that there were only 3.97 lakh government employees until the 2019 elections. After the YSRCP government was formed, 1.84 lakh new jobs were created and over one lakh outsourcing employees have been receiving EPF and ESI benefits through APCOS.

“By regularising RTC employees alone, the State government is bearing an additional burden of ₹3,600 crore every year and besides these, minimum timescale has been brought for the contract employees. The salary bill for the 3.7 lakh government employees was only ₹1,198 crore till 2019, but now it has increased to ₹3,187 crore per annum,” he said.