Teacher training drive launched in State

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday said the State would extend full cooperation in effective implementation of NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement), a capacity building programme for improving quality of school education through integrated teacher training.

The first online NISHTHA programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh was launched and it was was attended by Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Dhotre, Director of the National Council for Educational Research and Training Hrushikesh Senapaty and Central and State-level officials.

Mr. Suresh explained to the Central officials the various schemes introduced in the education sector with an aim to provide access to quality education to all sections and cited Amma Vodi, Mana Badi-Naadu-Nedu and introduction of English as a medium of instruction in all government-run schools as examples.

On NISHTHA, the Minister said it aimed to build competencies among teachers and school principals in the elementary stage. The functionaries would be trained in an integrated manner on learning outcomes, school based assessment, learner-centred pedagogy, new initiatives in education, addressing diverse needs of children through multiple pedagogies, etc.

Face-to-face mode

This is being organised by constituting National Resource Groups (NRGs) and State Resource Groups (SRGs) at the national and the State level. NISHTHA in face-to-face mode was launched on August 21 last year and thereafter 33 States and Union Territories launched this programme in collaboration under Samagra Shiksha.

In 29 States and UTs, the NISHTHA training programme has been completed by the NCERT.

Principal Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner, Department of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Special Officer for English Medium Schools Vetri Selvi and Director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training Pratap Reddy were among those present.