Teacher, staff nurse suspended in connection with death of student at welfare residential school

March 31, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Penukonda Sub-collector Kollabathula Karthik inspecting a water purifier installed at the BC Welfare Residential School at Tekulodu. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The authorities on March 31 (Friday) suspended mathematics teacher of Tekulodu Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Residential School B. Komala Devi and Chilamathur staff nurse N. Padmavathi Devi on charges of negligence in providing timely medical treatment to Mahitha, an eighth standard student of the school who died on Wednesday night due to health complications.

Rajendra Kumar Reddy, the in-charge official of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential School and convener Prasad said that the student was treated ‘very carelessly’.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential School Society secretary A. Krishna Mohan issued the suspension orders.

Penukonda Sub-Collector Kollabathula Karthik visited the school and inspected the condition of the water filter. He also interacted with the staff and students of the residential school.

Sri Sathya Sai District Medical and Health Officer Sannala Venkatakrishna Reddy said that the Deputy DM&HO too visited the school and reprimanded the nurse and school staff for negligence.

“Doctors have found many students of the schools suffering from throat inspections, which hints at the deficiency of nutrition,” he said.

