ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher slaps student for failing to answer question, suspended

November 08, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Telugu teacher has been suspended for allegedly slapping a Class VIII student for failing to answer his question in the classroom at Churukuvada Zilla Parishad High School in West Godavari district. The incident reportedly occurred on November 3.

The teacher, identified as Ch.S.P. Prasad, was found to have slapped the student according to a preliminary inquiry by the Education Department.

In an official release, District Education Officer R. Venkata Ramana said that Mr. Prasad has been suspended on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US