Teacher slaps student for failing to answer question, suspended

November 08, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - BHIMAVARAM

A Telugu teacher has been suspended for allegedly slapping a Class VIII student for failing to answer his question in the classroom at Churukuvada Zilla Parishad High School in West Godavari district. The incident reportedly occurred on November 3.

The teacher, identified as Ch.S.P. Prasad, was found to have slapped the student according to a preliminary inquiry by the Education Department.

In an official release, District Education Officer R. Venkata Ramana said that Mr. Prasad has been suspended on Tuesday.