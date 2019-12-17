Teacher held for sexually assaulting minor girl student in A.P’s West Godavari district school

KOVVUR (WEST GODAVARI DT.): A government high school teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl of the same institution in a village in the division in West Godavari district. The victim was an athlete.

According to reports, the teacher forcibly assaulted the student in the classroom when she was practicing on the school ground after the school hours, a few months ago. Later, he reportedly sexually assaulted the girl many times, and threatened her not to reveal about his behaviour to anybody.

Sustained abuse

The same teacher allegedly misbehaved with few other girl students, who took the matter to the notice of their parents, and then his affair with the girl (first victim) came into light. The girl alleged that the teacher was assaulting and harassing her for the last few days.

Villagers and parents staged a dharna in front of the school on Monday. “Following a complaint, we have arrested the teacher on Tuesday,” said Kovvur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Rajeshwar Reddy, who is investigating the case.

Probe ordered, teacher suspended

West Godavari District Education Officer (DEO) C.V. Renuka said an inquiry has been ordered into the alleged sexual assault on a student by the teacher, and his misbehaviour with other girls. The teacher has been suspended and action would be taken against the headmaster and other staff, who were lenient on the alleged indecent behaviour of the teacher.

“A case under Section 376 IPC, 354 (3) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, has been registered against the teacher. The girl has been sent for medical examination,” the DSP said.