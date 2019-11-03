Teacher sacked in Anantapur

A teacher Karthik of a corporate English medium high school, near RTC Bus Complex, has been removed from service following parents of an eighth standard girl dragged him out of the school premises two days ago on the allegation of sending objectionable messages to the girl.

While the incident took place two days ago, it came to light on Saturday and students organisations staged a dharna in front of the school’s main gate seeking action against the teacher.

The school management said they did not get any complaint and when the parents brought this to their notice, they removed him from service.

Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy told The Hindu that neither the school management nor the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the police, hence they were looking into all aspects and need to decide if a suo motu case can be filed.

“Our One Town Inspector has talked to the school management and also the parents, and a decision will be taken based on merits,” Mr. Reddy added.

The DSP said the teacher seems to have sent a message saying he needs to take private class as the girl student was not getting high marks and the parents took objection to the messages. Unless the police has all the evidence nothing can be said about the case, the DSP observed.