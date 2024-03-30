Teacher Recruitment Test postponed till Model Code of Conduct is in force, says official

March 30, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, on March 30 (Saturday), said that the release of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-2024) results and the conduct of the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT-DSC) have been postponed following a directive by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He said the new schedule will be announced later.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that as part of the process to recruit teachers to the 6,100 vacant posts in the State, the Department of School Education conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Following a directive by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the Teacher Recruitment Test (DSC) was rescheduled from an earlier date to new one (March 30 to April 30).

Meanwhile, in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which came into force, the department sought permission from the Election Commission of India for the release of the TET results and the conduct of the DSC examinations, to which the ECI directed the government to postpone announcement of the TET results and conduct of the DSC exam till the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) have hailed the ECI decision, saying that the aspiring candidates who were confused about the uncertainty surrounding the exam schedule would now heave a sigh of relief.