Teacher ‘murders’ girlfriend’s father for rejecting marriage proposal in Vijayawada

Published - June 28, 2024 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Girl sustains injuries in the attack; special teams have been formed to nab the accused, says Police Commissioner

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A private school teacher allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s father as the latter rejected their marriage proposal, at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada on June 28 (Thursday) night.

The accused has been identified as Manikanta, who is working at a private school at Bhavanipuram, while the victim is Sriramchandra Prasad (55), a grocery shop owner from Krishnalanka.

Manikanta reportedly met Sriramchandra Prasad’s daughter, who is now pursuing second-year engineering in a college in Vijayawada, on a social media platform a few years ago. Manikanta proposed to marry her.

However, Sriramchandra Prasad opposed the marriage proposal. He, along with his community elders, visited Manikanta’s house recently and warned him against the relationship.

Irked over this, Manikanta allegedly attacked Sriramachandra Prasad with a sickle when the latter, along with his daughter, was returning home from his shop at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

“The girl tried to stop Manikanta, but in vain. Sriramachandra Prasad died on the spot. The girl, in her attempt to save her father, sustained injuries. Manikanta managed to flee from the scene,” said a police officer after inspecting the scene of crime.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that special teams have been formed to trace the accused. “The girl is stable now. A detailed investigation is on,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

