Teacher held on charges of sexually harassing students

A government school teacher was arrested at Gudupalle in Kuppam circle on Tuesday on charges of sexually harassing girl students at an elementary school.
Police said some parents lodged a complaint against Gopal Pillai (55) on Monday at the Gudupalle police station, alleging that he was making advances at the girl students in his class.
The parents told the police that the teacher was forcing the girls to come to school early, and leave late in the evenings on the pretext of special classes. On Monday, a Class V girl who was upset with the teacher’s behavior informed her parents, who in turn spoke to other parents and approached the police.
After a preliminary enquiry, the teacher was taken into custody, and the issue was taken to the notice of the District Educational Officer and the Collector. Police said that the teacher would be sent to remand.
