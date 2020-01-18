Teacher held on charge of raping 12-yr-old student

A teacher of AP Model School at B. Kotha Kota, near Madanapalle, was arrested on Saturday on charges of raping a 12-year-old student on Thursday evening. The incident came to light on Saturday.

According to Circle Inspector (Madanapalle Urban) Rajendranath, the accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, 26, a Telugu teacher, allegedly took the girl on his motorbike on Thursday evening from her house on the pretext of teaching her some academic lessons. He reportedly took the girl to his sister’s house in Madanapalle and allegedly raped her. Close to midnight, he dropped the girl at her house. The parents who found the girl dazed suspected something foul, and soon the girl broke down before the parents, and explained about the teacher’s heinous act.

Based on a complaint from the parents on Friday, the urban police registered a case under POCSO Act and sent the girl for medical examination. The police took the teacher into custody on Saturday.