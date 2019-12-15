‘Teacher has key role in moulding kids’

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday said a teacher had a pivotal role to play in inculcating moral and ethical values among children.

Speaking after releasing spiritual books Mahabharata, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita organised by an NGO Sri Pavani Seva Samithi at the Raj Bhavan here, Mr. Harichandan said he had written a book in Odiya titled Abhisapta Karna, highlighting the role of Karna in the Mahabharata. His brother, Niladri Bhusan Harichandan, who worked for Shanti Niketan, had written several books on the Mahabharata, he informed, adding that Indian epics like the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita had important life lessons for every individual to learn.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy assured the samithi members of all help in publishing the books for distribution to teachers free of cost.

Challa Sambi Reddy and Murru Muthyalu Naidu of the samithi and members representing various other spiritual organisations were among those present.