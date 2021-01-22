Teacher found dead with burns

The partially burnt body of a 50-year-old government school teacher was found at an isolated place in Golugonda in Visakhapatnam district late on Wednesday night.
The deceased K. Varahala Babu of Kothamallampeta village in Golugonda mandal worked as a Telugu teacher in the Kothamallampeta high school.
According to the police, tipped off by local people they had retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.
They registered a case and took up investigation.
Suicide angle
According to sources, the police are suspecting it to be a suicide. A family member is said to have told the police that they saw Mr. Babu walking towards Jogampeta holding a can around 8.15 p.m. on January 19. This was also visible in a CCTV camera footage.
Police also came to know that the deceased had sent a message to a colleague that he was having family disputes since 2012 and was vexed over them.
