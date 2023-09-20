Teacher cuts off hair of eight girl students for not heeding her instructions in Kakinada

September 20, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KAKINADA

A municipal high school teacher in Kakinada sparked outrage after she cut off the hair of eight girl students for not wearing their hair in plaits. The incident occurred at the Sarada Municipal High School in Kakinada on Wednesday.

The girls are all students of Class IX. The incident came to light after angry parents lodged a stern complaint with the school authorities on Wednesday.

“Social Science teacher V. Manga Tayaru has allegedly cut the hair of the eight girls for coming to school without plaiting their hair. The teacher allegedly cut the girls’ hair in front of the entire classroom,” said Kakinada District Regional Joint Director and In-Charge DEO G. Nagamani.

“We condemn the act committed by Ms. Manga Tayaru, who has been suspended from service based on a preliminary inquiry report. A detailed inquiry has also been ordered,” Ms. Nagamani told The Hindu.