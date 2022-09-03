Teacher couple from Vizianagaram get State-level awards

Mantri Rammohan and Balaga Sumana are going to receive the awards in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Teacher couple from the city, Mantri Rammohan and Balaga Sumana, have been selected for the State-level awards to be presented by the government on Teachers’ Day on September 5 (Monday) .

Ms. Sumana, who is working as a School Assistant (Biological Science) in Jonnavalasa High School of Vizianagaram mandal has been selected for the State Best Teacher Award.

Her husband Mr. Rammohan, who developed a garden on the school premises at Jammu village located on the outskirts of the city, has been selected for ‘Swaccha Vidyalaya’ State award.

In a press note, Mr.Rammohan said that the awards would boost the morale and inspire other teachers to take up activities in an innovative manner in their respective educational institutions.