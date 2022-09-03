Andhra Pradesh

Teacher couple from Vizianagaram get State-level awards

Mantri Rammohan and Balaga Sumana are going to receive the awards in Vijayawada on Monday.

Mantri Rammohan and Balaga Sumana are going to receive the awards in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Teacher couple from the city, Mantri Rammohan and Balaga Sumana, have been selected for the State-level awards to be presented by the government on Teachers’ Day on September 5 (Monday) .

Ms. Sumana, who is working as a School Assistant (Biological Science) in Jonnavalasa High School of Vizianagaram mandal has been selected for the State Best Teacher Award.

Her husband Mr. Rammohan, who developed a garden on the school premises at Jammu village located on the outskirts of the city, has been selected for ‘Swaccha Vidyalaya’ State award.

In a press note, Mr.Rammohan said that the awards would boost the morale and inspire other teachers to take up activities in an innovative manner in their respective educational institutions.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
teachers
award and prize
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2022 10:16:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/teacher-couple-from-vizianagaram-get-state-level-awards/article65845663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY