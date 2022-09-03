Teacher couple from Vizianagaram get State-level awards
NOTE: PHOTO FOLLOWS THE REPORT
Teacher couple from the city, Mantri Rammohan and Balaga Sumana, have been selected for the State-level awards to be presented by the government on Teachers’ Day on September 5 (Monday) .
Ms. Sumana, who is working as a School Assistant (Biological Science) in Jonnavalasa High School of Vizianagaram mandal has been selected for the State Best Teacher Award.
Her husband Mr. Rammohan, who developed a garden on the school premises at Jammu village located on the outskirts of the city, has been selected for ‘Swaccha Vidyalaya’ State award.
In a press note, Mr.Rammohan said that the awards would boost the morale and inspire other teachers to take up activities in an innovative manner in their respective educational institutions.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.