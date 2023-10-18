Teacher booked under POCSO Act in the SSS district

October 18, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The police registered criminal cases under the POCSO Act, IPC Sections 376 and 506 on a government high school teacher in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday, after it came to light that he had reportedly impregnated a 15-year-old girl, who gave birth to a baby on Saturday last.

According to information, the victim, when she was studying Class X at a government high school nine months ago, happened to go into the staff room to drink water. The accused, identified as Reddi Nagaiah, who was said to be alone inside the staffroom allegedly raped the girl, and later threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone. Following this, the teacher sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly.

The girl’s parents got her admitted to the General Hospital in Anantapur, where she gave birth to a baby on Saturday. Based on a complaint from the parents, the police booked the teacher under the relevant sections. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.