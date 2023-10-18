HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teacher booked under POCSO Act in the SSS district

October 18, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police registered criminal cases under the POCSO Act, IPC Sections 376 and 506 on a government high school teacher in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday, after it came to light that he had reportedly impregnated a 15-year-old girl, who gave birth to a baby on Saturday last.

According to information, the victim, when she was studying Class X at a government high school nine months ago, happened to go into the staff room to drink water. The accused, identified as Reddi Nagaiah, who was said to be alone inside the staffroom allegedly raped the girl, and later threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone. Following this, the teacher sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly.

The girl’s parents got her admitted to the General Hospital in Anantapur, where she gave birth to a baby on Saturday. Based on a complaint from the parents, the police booked the teacher under the relevant sections. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.