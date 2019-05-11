Teacher bleeds to death in corporate school in Kurnool

A teacher died reportedly due to excessive bleeding in a corporate school in the city on Thursday.

The deceased, Sudharani 32, recently suffered a miscarriage and had applied for leave. However, the school allegedly refused to give her permission as a workshop was taking place in the school. She reportedly bled to death while attending the workshop.

The Private Teachers and Lecturers Union (PTLU) staged a protest outside the school after getting information on Friday.

Chand Basha, PTLU State convener, told The Hindu that her body was “secretly” transported back to Anantapur, her home town, by the school authorities.

Mr. Basha alleged that the teacher was threatened by the assistant general manager Suresh and camp in-charge Chowdary that she would be sacked if she did not attend the workshop.

The PTLU then approached District Collector S. Satyanarayana, who delegated the work to District Education Officer Tahira Sultana. Mr Basha alleged that though Ms Sultana said that she would address the issue, she had not shown up.

The union demanded a proper investigation by the District Collector and the District Education Officer into the incident.