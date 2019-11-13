Teacher ‘beats up’ 24students over missing cash

In a shocking incident, a primary school teacher allegedly beat up 24 students suspecting them of stealing money from her purse, at the Matsyapuram primary school in G. Madugula mandal of Visakhapatnam district. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, but came to light on Tuesday.

According to sources, the teacher got upset after she found that around ₹2,500 was missing from her purse.

In a fit of rage, she allegedly thrashed the students and confined them in the classroom till evening. Before letting off the students she made it clear that they should not talk about the incident, but the students informed their parents and showed the scars on their bodies. Agitated parents then approached the officials concerned and demanded action against the teacher.

Visakhapatnam District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy instructed the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) to submit a report on the incident by Wednesday. Action would be taken on the teacher based on the report, the DEO added

‘Punishable offence’

Condemning the incident, AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Chairperson, G. Hymavathi demanded that the Integrated Development Tribal Authority (ITDA) authorities suspend the teacher immediately.

“This is a punishable offence under the Juvenile Justice Act. We asked ITDA Project Officer DK Balaji to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident,” she said.