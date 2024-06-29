GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teacher arrested for killing girl’s father over rejection of his marriage proposal

Accused hit the victim’s two-wheeler with his bike, and attacked the father-daughter duo with a knife, say police

Published - June 29, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishnalanka police on Saturday, June 29, arrested G. Shiva Manikanta, the teacher who allegedly killed a grocery shop owner, K. Sri Ramachandra Prasad (56), for not agreeing to his marriage with the latter’s daughter.

The accused, who was working as a physical education teacher in a private school, attacked Mr. Prasad at Brundavan Colony on Friday night.

“Manikanta hatched a plan to murder Prasad. He brought a knife with him and waited near the shop. When the victim and his daughter were returning home after closing the shop, the accused hit their two-wheeler with his bike, pounced on them and stabbed Prasad indiscriminately. When the girl came to the rescue of her father, the accused attacked her too, causing injuries,” said Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

The team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana and ACP G. Ratna Raju arrested the accused at Punnami Ghat.

The accused was produced in court, which remanded him to judicial custody, said Krishnalanka CI A. Murali Krishna, who visited the scene of the offence.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime

